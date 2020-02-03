200302-N-ML755-1068 ARABIAN SEA (March 2, 2020) Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) Seaman Rene Lopez, left, Quartermaster Seaman Recruit Joseph Miller, middle, and Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christian Williams, right, learn self-defense movements on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) March 2, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2020 Date Posted: 03.14.2020 07:39 Photo ID: 6139435 VIRIN: 200302-N-ML755-1068 Resolution: 4935x3525 Size: 986.85 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Matthew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.