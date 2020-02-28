Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton

    USS Paul Hamilton

    ARABIAN SEA

    02.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Jackson 

    USS Paul Hamilton

    200228-N-ML755-1414 ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 28, 2020) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Chase Mauzy, from Alpine, California, uses a broom during a fresh-water washdown aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) Feb. 28, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Matthew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Paul Hamilton
