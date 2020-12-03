MRF-E loads tactical vehicles for maritime operations

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, load a Bandvagn 206 tactical vehicle on a transport ferry en-route to a training objective near Gratangsbotn, Norway, March 12, 2020. Marine Rotational Force-Europe focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

