Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MRF-E loads tactical vehicles for maritime operations [Image 4 of 5]

    MRF-E loads tactical vehicles for maritime operations

    NORWAY

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, load a Bandvagn 206 tactical vehicle on a transport ferry en-route to a training objective near Gratangsbotn, Norway, March 12, 2020. Marine Rotational Force-Europe focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2020 05:35
    Photo ID: 6139365
    VIRIN: 200312-A-MF745-0097
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-E loads tactical vehicles for maritime operations [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-E loads tactical vehicles for maritime operations
    MRF-E loads tactical vehicles for maritime operations
    MRF-E loads tactical vehicles for maritime operations
    MRF-E loads tactical vehicles for maritime operations
    MRF-E loads tactical vehicles for maritime operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    service members
    Arctic
    United States
    Interoperability
    Bilateral Training
    Norway
    II MEF
    exercise
    Cold Response
    USA
    training
    Bandvagn 206
    MRF-E
    USMCFEA
    Gratangsbotn
    Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.1

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT