U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Timor-Leste construct a two-room classroom

200229-N-CD254-8407 DILI, Timor-Leste (Feb. 29, 2020) Steelworker 2nd Class Luvenia EverettJackson, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Timor-Leste, uses a masonry trowel to apply a bed joint for the two-room classroom project. U.S. Navy Seabees are constructing a school in support of the National Institute of Health in Dili, Timor-Leste. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Sierra Hall /Released)
03.03.2020
03.14.2020
|6139320
|200229-N-CD254-8407
|1920x1080
|594.35 KB
DILI, TIMOR-LESTE
|1
|0
|0
