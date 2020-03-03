Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5's Detail Timor-Leste construct a two-room classroom

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Timor-Leste construct a two-room classroom

    DILI, TIMOR-LESTE , EAST TIMOR

    03.03.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200229-N-CD254-8407 DILI, Timor-Leste (Feb. 29, 2020) Steelworker 2nd Class Luvenia EverettJackson, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Timor-Leste, uses a masonry trowel to apply a bed joint for the two-room classroom project. U.S. Navy Seabees are constructing a school in support of the National Institute of Health in Dili, Timor-Leste. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Sierra Hall /Released)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Location: DILI, TIMOR-LESTE , TL
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Timor-Leste
    construction
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Indo-Pacific

