    31st MEU Marines conduct MCMAP aboard USS America [Image 8 of 9]

    31st MEU Marines conduct MCMAP aboard USS America

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 13, 2020) Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), practice ground fighting techniques during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) class aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). With the motto, “One mind, any weapon”, MCMAP teaches Marines to fight and win in any environment. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 21:06
    Photo ID: 6139189
    VIRIN: 200313-M-WB494-1008
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 13.7 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU Marines conduct MCMAP aboard USS America [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Isaac Cantrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

