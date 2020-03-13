31st MEU Marines conduct MCMAP aboard USS America

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 13, 2020) Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), practice ground fighting techniques during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) class aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). With the motto, “One mind, any weapon”, MCMAP teaches Marines to fight and win in any environment. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell)

