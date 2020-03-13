SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 13, 2020) Cpl. Michael Green, a rifleman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), plots grid points during a virtual battle simulator, joint fires observer (JFO) test aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). JFOs bring combat power to the fight with their ability to control multiple ground and air-based fire support assets at once. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt Audrey M. C. Rampton)

Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 Photo ID: 6139188 VIRIN: 200313-M-IP473-1016 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA This work, 31st MEU Marines conduct JFO test aboard USS America [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Audrey Rampton