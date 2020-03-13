Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU Marines conduct JFO test aboard USS America

    31st MEU Marines conduct JFO test aboard USS America

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Audrey Rampton 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 13, 2020) Cpl. Michael Green, a rifleman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), plots grid points during a virtual battle simulator, joint fires observer (JFO) test aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). JFOs bring combat power to the fight with their ability to control multiple ground and air-based fire support assets at once. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt Audrey M. C. Rampton)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 20:34
    Photo ID: 6139188
    VIRIN: 200313-M-IP473-1016
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU Marines conduct JFO test aboard USS America [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Audrey Rampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

