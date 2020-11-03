USS Germantown (LSD 42) SCAT training

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2020) Sailors aboard Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) observe small craft attack team training. Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton)

