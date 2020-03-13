Building 16 ribbon cutting ceremony

The Puerto Rico Air National Guard’s 156th Wing unveiled the newly renovated medical and dining facility during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, March 13, 2020. This new state of the art facility cost $5.8 million to renovate and will be utilized to organize, train, equip and feed over 1,000 Airmen. The wing has recently been awarded more than $48.5 million dollars for future projects - $12.5 million dollars for the communications facility and $36 million dollars for the contingency response facility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

