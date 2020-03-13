Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building 16 ribbon cutting ceremony

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson 

    156th Wing

    The Puerto Rico Air National Guard’s 156th Wing unveiled the newly renovated medical and dining facility during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, March 13, 2020. This new state of the art facility cost $5.8 million to renovate and will be utilized to organize, train, equip and feed over 1,000 Airmen. The wing has recently been awarded more than $48.5 million dollars for future projects - $12.5 million dollars for the communications facility and $36 million dollars for the contingency response facility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    ANG
    156AW
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    PRNG
    Muñiz Air National Guard Base
    Bucaneros
    PRANG Airman

