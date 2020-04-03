Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighting Waves and Finding Ways

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Navy Recruiting Command

    200304-N-WP400-004 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 04, 2020) Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) 1st Class Brennen Blackwell, from Detroit, Michigan, assigned to Navy Recruiting District Jacksonville, poses for a photo as a recruiter in the spotlight. Navy Recruiting District Jacksonville’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Florida and Georgia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Stafford/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 16:37
    Jacksonville
    Navy Recruiting Command
    CNRC
    Recruiter Spotlight

