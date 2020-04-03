200304-N-WP400-004 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 04, 2020) Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) 1st Class Brennen Blackwell, from Detroit, Michigan, assigned to Navy Recruiting District Jacksonville, poses for a photo as a recruiter in the spotlight. Navy Recruiting District Jacksonville’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Florida and Georgia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Stafford/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 16:37 Photo ID: 6138945 VIRIN: 200304-N-WP400-004 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.81 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fighting Waves and Finding Ways, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.