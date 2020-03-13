Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On approach [Image 1 of 3]

    On approach

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 from the Iowa Air National Guard 185th Air Refueling Wing is on final approach at the Sioux City, Iowa airport on March 13, 2020.
    U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 13:55
    Photo ID: 6138691
    VIRIN: 200313-Z-KZ880-020
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On approach [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    On approach
    185th Iowa KC-135
    KC-135 parked

    Iowa
    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force KC-135
    Statotanker

