Law enforcement benefits from JARVISS

FORT CARSON, Colo. — James Allen, right, Joint Analytic Real-Time Visual Information Sharing System (JARVISS) program manager, provides instruction on the JARVISS system along with Ari Sinanis, instructor, during the first day of a two-day training event March 5, 2020, at Fort Carson. (Photo by Scott Prater)

