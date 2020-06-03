Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Law enforcement benefits from JARVISS

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — James Allen, right, Joint Analytic Real-Time Visual Information Sharing System (JARVISS) program manager, provides instruction on the JARVISS system along with Ari Sinanis, instructor, during the first day of a two-day training event March 5, 2020, at Fort Carson. (Photo by Scott Prater)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Law enforcement benefits from JARVISS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    law enforcement
    data
    Fort carson
    military police
    intelligence
    jarviss
    joint analytic real-time visual information sharing system

