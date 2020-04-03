Primary Marksmanship Instructor Sgt. Nickolas Coup watches his recruits shoot on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Mar. 4, 2020.(U.S. Marine Corps Photo By Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 09:01
|Photo ID:
|6138202
|VIRIN:
|200304-M-IG436-1084
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PMIs play a vital role in training recruits to be riflemen. [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT