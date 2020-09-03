Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanuman Guardian 20: Medical Training [Image 3 of 5]

    Hanuman Guardian 20: Medical Training

    KORAT, THAILAND

    03.09.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Sgt. Ian Harwood, a Soldier assigned to Medical Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conducts a class on the applications of a traction splint and how to apply one on a wounded Soldier to Soldiers from the Royal Thai Army during the Hanuman Guardian Exercise on March 9, 2020, at Camp Friendship, Korat, Thailand. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and the U.S. to our long-standing alliance. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanuman Guardian 20: Medical Training [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Angelo Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Bronco Brigade
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    2-35
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Cacti
    Royal Thai Army
    United States Army Pacific
    2nd Battalion 35th Infantry Regiment
    Angelo Mejia
    None Better
    Take Arms
    Hanuman Guardian
    Pacific Pathways
    TropicLightning
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Hanuman Guardian 20
    3-25ID
    HG20
    Will Be
    AmericasPacificDivision
    FreeAndOpenPacific

    • LEAVE A COMMENT