Hanuman Guardian 20: Medical Training

Sgt. Ian Harwood, a Soldier assigned to Medical Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conducts a class on the applications of a traction splint and how to apply one on a wounded Soldier to Soldiers from the Royal Thai Army during the Hanuman Guardian Exercise on March 9, 2020, at Camp Friendship, Korat, Thailand. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and the U.S. to our long-standing alliance. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)

