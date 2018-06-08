Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    19th ESC sends message that ‘Every Soldier Counts’ with first Basic Leaders Course [Image 1 of 6]

    19th ESC sends message that ‘Every Soldier Counts’ with first Basic Leaders Course

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.06.2018

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Frazier 

    AFN Daegu

    CAMP HENRY, Republic of Korea -- The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command added another ‘first’ to its long, storied history in Area IV by launching the first non-deployed decentralized Basic Leaders Course, March 13.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2018
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 04:51
    Photo ID: 6138005
    VIRIN: 200313-A-HW808-001
    Resolution: 3000x2040
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th ESC sends message that ‘Every Soldier Counts’ with first Basic Leaders Course [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Robert Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    19th ESC sends message that ‘Every Soldier Counts’ with first Basic Leaders Course
    19th ESC sends message that ‘Every Soldier Counts’ with first Basic Leaders Course
    19th ESC sends message that ‘Every Soldier Counts’ with first Basic Leaders Course
    19th ESC sends message that ‘Every Soldier Counts’ with first Basic Leaders Course
    19th ESC sends message that ‘Every Soldier Counts’ with first Basic Leaders Course
    19th ESC sends message that ‘Every Soldier Counts’ with first Basic Leaders Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    19th ESC sends message that ‘Every Soldier Counts’ with first Basic Leaders Course

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Army
    19th ESC
    BLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT