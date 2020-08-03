U.S. Air Force crew chiefs assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, taxi an E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) on the Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 8, 2020. The JSTARs forward deployed to PSAB from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar as part of an agile combat employment mission meant to test the squadron’s ability to conduct missions in the region from an austere location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Charles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 03:56 Photo ID: 6137929 VIRIN: 200308-F-UJ108-1182 Resolution: 8244x5496 Size: 3.81 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, N.A., SA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Projecting Airpower: JSTARS join aircraft utilizing PSAB to modernize employment for future [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Michael Charles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.