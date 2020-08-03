Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Projecting Airpower: JSTARS join aircraft utilizing PSAB to modernize employment for future

    Projecting Airpower: JSTARS join aircraft utilizing PSAB to modernize employment for future

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, N.A., SAUDI ARABIA

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Charles 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force crew chiefs assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, taxi an E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) on the Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 8, 2020. The JSTARs forward deployed to PSAB from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar as part of an agile combat employment mission meant to test the squadron’s ability to conduct missions in the region from an austere location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Charles)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 03:56
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, N.A., SA
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Air Force
    PSAB
    378 AEW

