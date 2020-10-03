200310-N-KW492-1051 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 10, 2020) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Joseph Panganiban, from Fort Washington, Md., signals the distance of incoming cargo aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 02:37 Photo ID: 6137822 VIRIN: 200310-N-KW492-1051 Resolution: 4920x3287 Size: 873.57 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shiloh Conducts RAS with USNS Pecos [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.