    USS Shiloh Conducts RAS with USNS Pecos [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Shiloh Conducts RAS with USNS Pecos

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga 

    USS Shiloh

    200310-N-KW492-1051 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 10, 2020) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Joseph Panganiban, from Fort Washington, Md., signals the distance of incoming cargo aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

