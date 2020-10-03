200310-N-KW492-1051 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 10, 2020) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Joseph Panganiban, from Fort Washington, Md., signals the distance of incoming cargo aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 02:37
|Photo ID:
|6137822
|VIRIN:
|200310-N-KW492-1051
|Resolution:
|4920x3287
|Size:
|873.57 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Shiloh Conducts RAS with USNS Pecos [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT