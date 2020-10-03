HG20 BEB Engineer Recon Training

A Royal Thai Army Soldier from the 6th Engineer Battalion, 6th Engineer Division, marks an explosive munition while conducting reconnaissance with their U.S. Army counterparts from Alpha Company, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, as a part of the Hanuman Guardian Exercise on March 10, 2020, at Camp Friendship, Korat, Kingdom of Thailand. The relationship between the Kingdom of Thailand and the U.S. remains one of the most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and the U.S. to their long-standing alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

