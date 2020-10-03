PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 10, 2020) A Sailor aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) fires a shot line for a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15 the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s largest principal force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 19:06 Photo ID: 6137590 VIRIN: 200310-N-YQ181-1541 Resolution: 5178x3699 Size: 5.54 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 3 of 3], by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.