A Eurofighter maintenance crew member assigned to the German air force Tactical Air Wing 33 at Büchel Air Base, tightens a screw on a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft during Red Flag 20-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2020. Red Flag increases interoperability between U.S. and coalition forces as they train together in high-end, realistic scenarios. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 17:23
|Photo ID:
|6137412
|VIRIN:
|200309-F-NX702-006
|Resolution:
|6703x3941
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. and coalition maintainers train at Red Flag 20-2 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
