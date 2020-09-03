U.S. and coalition maintainers train at Red Flag 20-2

A Eurofighter maintenance crew member assigned to the German air force Tactical Air Wing 33 at Büchel Air Base, tightens a screw on a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft during Red Flag 20-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2020. Red Flag increases interoperability between U.S. and coalition forces as they train together in high-end, realistic scenarios. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)

