    U.S. and coalition maintainers train at Red Flag 20-2 [Image 11 of 11]

    U.S. and coalition maintainers train at Red Flag 20-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane Young 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A Eurofighter maintenance crew member assigned to the German air force Tactical Air Wing 33 at Büchel Air Base, tightens a screw on a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft during Red Flag 20-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2020. Red Flag increases interoperability between U.S. and coalition forces as they train together in high-end, realistic scenarios. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and coalition maintainers train at Red Flag 20-2 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

