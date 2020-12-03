Fort Knox leaders conduct Facebook Live town hall to inform community about coronavirus

A Facebook town hall on the COVID-19 coronavirus, led by (from left) Maj. Gen. John Evans Jr., commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox, Garrison Commander Col. CJ King, Col. Hugh McClean, commander of Ireland Army Health Clinic, and Dr. James Stephens, chief of Preventive Medicine at Ireland, garnered over 26,000 views and more than 180 shares less than 24 hours after it went live March 10, 2020.

Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US