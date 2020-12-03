Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox leaders conduct Facebook Live town hall to inform community about coronavirus

    Fort Knox leaders conduct Facebook Live town hall to inform community about coronavirus

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    A Facebook town hall on the COVID-19 coronavirus, led by (from left) Maj. Gen. John Evans Jr., commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox, Garrison Commander Col. CJ King, Col. Hugh McClean, commander of Ireland Army Health Clinic, and Dr. James Stephens, chief of Preventive Medicine at Ireland, garnered over 26,000 views and more than 180 shares less than 24 hours after it went live March 10, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 13:48
    Photo ID: 6137138
    VIRIN: 200312-A-QT978-0001
    Resolution: 4500x2562
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    This work, Fort Knox leaders conduct Facebook Live town hall to inform community about coronavirus, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Knox leaders conduct Facebook Live town hall to inform community about coronavirus

