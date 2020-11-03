200312-A-A4507-002

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Donald Culp spends time with his Family before a deployment. Culp was an active duty service member whose daughter, Braelyn, benefited from the Exceptional Family Member Program. EFMP is a mandatory program that helps Soldiers with special needs children obtain any care or treatment they may need. (Courtesy Photo)
Exceptional Family Member Program helps those in need
