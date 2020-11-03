Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200312-A-A4507-002 [Image 2 of 2]

    200312-A-A4507-002

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Donald Culp spends time with his Family before a deployment. Culp was an active duty service member whose daughter, Braelyn, benefited from the Exceptional Family Member Program. EFMP is a mandatory program that helps Soldiers with special needs children obtain any care or treatment they may need. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 11:48
    Photo ID: 6137007
    VIRIN: 200312-A-A4507-002
    Resolution: 1982x1321
    Size: 459.34 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200312-A-A4507-002 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    191003-A-A4507-001
    200312-A-A4507-002

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exceptional Family Member Program helps those in need

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Exceptional Family Member Program
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    EFMP
    Family MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT