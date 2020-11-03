Chief Warrant Officer 3 Donald Culp spends time with his Family before a deployment. Culp was an active duty service member whose daughter, Braelyn, benefited from the Exceptional Family Member Program. EFMP is a mandatory program that helps Soldiers with special needs children obtain any care or treatment they may need. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 11:48 Photo ID: 6137007 VIRIN: 200312-A-A4507-002 Resolution: 1982x1321 Size: 459.34 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200312-A-A4507-002 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.