A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, refuels a snowmobile during a training exercise near Gratangsbotn, Norway, March 11, 2020. Marine Rotational Force-Europe focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 05:50
|Photo ID:
|6136619
|VIRIN:
|200311-A-MF745-0022
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|GRATANGSBOTN, NO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MRF-E operates in colder weather [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
