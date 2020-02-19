Senator Mike Crapo's staff, Legislative Director from Washington D.C., Molly Carpenter, and one of Idaho's State Directors, Mitch Silvers, visited Feb. 19, to learn about the Idaho National Guard's capabilities, toured our Orchard Combat Training Center facilities and viewed the large training site from a Black Hawk, toured facilities at Gowen Field and learned about Starbase Idaho and the NGYCP-Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy. It is important for the Idaho National Guard to maintain great relationships with Idaho's elected leaders. We keep them up-to-date and informed of our federal and state missions. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 01:07 Photo ID: 6136471 VIRIN: 200219-Z-AY311-0299 Resolution: 2700x1802 Size: 2.48 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sen. Crapo's staff visits Idaho National Guard [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.