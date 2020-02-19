Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sen. Crapo's staff visits Idaho National Guard [Image 10 of 10]

    Sen. Crapo's staff visits Idaho National Guard

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Idaho National Guard

    Senator Mike Crapo's staff, Legislative Director from Washington D.C., Molly Carpenter, and one of Idaho's State Directors, Mitch Silvers, visited Feb. 19, to learn about the Idaho National Guard's capabilities, toured our Orchard Combat Training Center facilities and viewed the large training site from a Black Hawk, toured facilities at Gowen Field and learned about Starbase Idaho and the NGYCP-Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy. It is important for the Idaho National Guard to maintain great relationships with Idaho's elected leaders. We keep them up-to-date and informed of our federal and state missions. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 01:07
    VIRIN: 200219-Z-AY311-0299
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sen. Crapo's staff visits Idaho National Guard [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Hawk
    Boise
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Idaho
    Gowen Field
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    OCTC
    Senator Mike Crapo
    Legislative Director
    Molly Carpenter
    Idaho's State Director
    Mitch Silvers

