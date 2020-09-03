Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nimitz Sailors Torque Bolts on NS-60 Mobile Crash Crane (CVCC)

    Nimitz Sailors Torque Bolts on NS-60 Mobile Crash Crane (CVCC)

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    200309-N-KO930-2035 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Mar. 09, 2020) Sailors torque bolts on the NS-60 Mobile Crash Crane (CVCC) on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 22:14
    Photo ID: 6136416
    VIRIN: 200309-N-KO930-2035
    Resolution: 4778x2929
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Torque Bolts on NS-60 Mobile Crash Crane (CVCC), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    aircraft carrier
    flight deck
    Maintenance
    Tilly
    NS-60 Mobile Crash Crane (CVCC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT