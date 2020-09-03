Nimitz Sailors Torque Bolts on NS-60 Mobile Crash Crane (CVCC)

200309-N-KO930-2035 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Mar. 09, 2020) Sailors torque bolts on the NS-60 Mobile Crash Crane (CVCC) on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols)

