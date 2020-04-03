Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th AW Airlifter of the Week

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Ashli Harris, 374th Aerospace Medicine Squadron flight and operational medical technician, poses for a photo, March 4, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Morrozoff received recognition for her outstanding performance and leadership from Yokota’s top leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    Yokota AB
    USAF
    recognition
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    374th Aerospace Medicine Squadron
    Airlifter of the Week
    INDOPACOM

