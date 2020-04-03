CECOS Basic Class 268 FTX

POINT MUGU, Calif. (March 4, 2020) Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) Officers School Basic Qualification Course students survey an area for a potential alternative supply route and bridge during a five-day field training exercise (FTX). As an integral part of the school's training cycle, the FTX challenges future CEC officers to operate as a team during scenario missions in the field. Students learn basic principles and skill sets, such as leadership, teamwork, and accountability, to help them be successful leading Seabees in naval construction force expeditionary units. (U.S. Navy photo by Amber Vaglica)

