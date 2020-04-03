Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CECOS Basic Class 268 FTX [Image 2 of 2]

    CECOS Basic Class 268 FTX

    POINT MUGU NAWC, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Amber Vaglica 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    POINT MUGU, Calif. (March 4, 2020) Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) Officers School Basic Qualification Course students survey an area for a potential alternative supply route and bridge during a five-day field training exercise (FTX). As an integral part of the school's training cycle, the FTX challenges future CEC officers to operate as a team during scenario missions in the field. Students learn basic principles and skill sets, such as leadership, teamwork, and accountability, to help them be successful leading Seabees in naval construction force expeditionary units. (U.S. Navy photo by Amber Vaglica)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 15:05
    Photo ID: 6135986
    VIRIN: 200304-N-GF511-0006
    Resolution: 4392x3137
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU NAWC, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CECOS Basic Class 268 FTX [Image 2 of 2], by Amber Vaglica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FTX
    CEC
    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering
    CSFE
    Civil Engineer Corps Officers School

