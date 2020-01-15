Army Reserve Soldiers cite Cold-Weather Operations Course as valuable training

Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 20-02 students build improvised shelters Jan. 15, 2020, at a South Post training area at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Date Taken: 01.15.2020
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US