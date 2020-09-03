SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 9, 2020) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jesus Avenavargas, from Colton, Calif., takes a reading from a gauge on a reverse osmosis unit aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 9, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 10:45 Photo ID: 6135590 VIRIN: 200309-N-CU072-2009 Resolution: 4709x3134 Size: 1.18 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: COLTON, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.