SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 9, 2020) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jesus Avenavargas, from Colton, Calif., takes a reading from a gauge on a reverse osmosis unit aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 9, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 10:45
|Photo ID:
|6135590
|VIRIN:
|200309-N-CU072-2009
|Resolution:
|4709x3134
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|COLTON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT