Forsvarssjefen visits 2nd Force Recon

Chief of the Norwegian Army, Maj. Gen. Eirik Kristoffersen, meets with U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, following recon's cold-weather training, in Setermoen, Norway, March 10, 2020. The training strengthened the interoperability, mobility, expeditionary readiness and warfighting excellence of Force Recon and the Norwegian military. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Menelik Collins)

