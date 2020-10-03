Chief of the Norwegian Army, Maj. Gen. Eirik Kristoffersen, meets with U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, following recon's cold-weather training, in Setermoen, Norway, March 10, 2020. The training strengthened the interoperability, mobility, expeditionary readiness and warfighting excellence of Force Recon and the Norwegian military. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Menelik Collins)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 08:12
|Photo ID:
|6135307
|VIRIN:
|200310-M-PR541-1051
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, NO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Forsvarssjefen visits 2nd Force Recon, by Cpl Menelik Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT