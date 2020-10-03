Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forsvarssjefen visits 2nd Force Recon

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Menelik Collins 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Chief of the Norwegian Army, Maj. Gen. Eirik Kristoffersen, meets with U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, following recon's cold-weather training, in Setermoen, Norway, March 10, 2020. The training strengthened the interoperability, mobility, expeditionary readiness and warfighting excellence of Force Recon and the Norwegian military. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Menelik Collins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forsvarssjefen visits 2nd Force Recon, by Cpl Menelik Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

