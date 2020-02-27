Sang Ju Yi, Passport Agent at the 31st Force Support Squadron Passport Office, navigates her computer desktop in the at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 27, 2020. Yi has worked in the Passport Office for close to four years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 05:08 Photo ID: 6135097 VIRIN: 200227-F-JH747-1007 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 910.13 KB Location: IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Force Support Squadron Passport Office: Small office, big impact [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.