    USAF Exchange Tanker Pilots Experience Australia [Image 2 of 3]

    USAF Exchange Tanker Pilots Experience Australia

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, AUSTRALIA

    08.23.2019

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, Australia – U.S. Air Force Maj. Mark Hankes, Royal Australian Air Force No. 33 Squadron KC-30A Multi-role Tanker Transport pilot, is serving as an exchange officer at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, as part of the U.S. Air Force military personnel exchange program. The exchange program is a special duty assignment that allows Airmen to integrate into military units of foreign allies with the intent of building, sustaining and expanding international relationships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2019
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 20:56
    Photo ID: 6134775
    VIRIN: 190823-N-TH560-0061
    Resolution: 4246x5944
    Size: 12.55 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Exchange Tanker Pilots Experience Australia [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

