    JBSA training annex dedicated to fallen Air Force Medal of Honor recipient

    JBSA training annex dedicated to fallen Air Force Medal of Honor recipient

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright attends the Joint Base San Antonio Annex renaming ceremony, March 4, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. Joint Base San Antonio-Annex, home of Special Warfare training, is renamed JBSA-Chapman Training Annex in honor of the service, heroism, and ultimate sacrifice of Master Sgt. John A. Chapman. Chapman was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his action in Takur Ghar, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 18:40
    Photo ID: 6134657
    VIRIN: 200304-F-GY993-402
    Resolution: 5926x3951
    Size: 13.55 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN ANNEX, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA training annex dedicated to fallen Air Force Medal of Honor recipient [Image 9 of 9], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

