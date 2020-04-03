JBSA training annex dedicated to fallen Air Force Medal of Honor recipient

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright attends the Joint Base San Antonio Annex renaming ceremony, March 4, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. Joint Base San Antonio-Annex, home of Special Warfare training, is renamed JBSA-Chapman Training Annex in honor of the service, heroism, and ultimate sacrifice of Master Sgt. John A. Chapman. Chapman was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his action in Takur Ghar, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

