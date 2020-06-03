JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash., –17th Field Artillery Brigade. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Carlan leads a group discussion about good order and discipline March 6, 2020 at the Brigade Headquarters. Thunderbolt junior leaders were brought together by the 17th FA Bde’s Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP), and Equal Opportunity representatives alongside the Command team, to form a ‘Tiger Team’ designated to assess and influence the climate across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Casey Hustin, 17th Field Artillery Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 18:25 Photo ID: 6134632 VIRIN: 200306-A-CD295-006 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.48 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tiger Team welcomes the storm [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Casey Hustin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.