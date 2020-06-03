Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Team welcomes the storm [Image 3 of 3]

    Tiger Team welcomes the storm

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Casey Hustin 

    17th Field Artillery Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash., –17th Field Artillery Brigade. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Carlan leads a group discussion about good order and discipline March 6, 2020 at the Brigade Headquarters. Thunderbolt junior leaders were brought together by the 17th FA Bde’s Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP), and Equal Opportunity representatives alongside the Command team, to form a ‘Tiger Team’ designated to assess and influence the climate across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Casey Hustin, 17th Field Artillery Brigade)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Team welcomes the storm [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Casey Hustin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

