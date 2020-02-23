Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe

    Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Monique Randall 

    187th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Bernadette Hollinger, 187th Fighter Wing’s command chief, stands in front of the Wing Headquarters building at Dannelly Field, Alabama. Hollinger advises the wing commander, four groups, eleven squadrons and over 1300 enlisted airmen as the senior enlisted member of the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Monique Randall)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 14:49
    Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe

    fighter wing
    command chief
    187th
    wing headquarters
    dannelly field
    hollinger

