Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe

Chief Master Sgt. Bernadette Hollinger, 187th Fighter Wing’s command chief, stands in front of the Wing Headquarters building at Dannelly Field, Alabama. Hollinger advises the wing commander, four groups, eleven squadrons and over 1300 enlisted airmen as the senior enlisted member of the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Monique Randall)
