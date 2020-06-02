Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRDSD), get their food during the ATLAS Cup Games at MCRDSD, Feb. 6, 2020. Marines were provided with lunch after competing in the games. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 12:58
|Photo ID:
|6133808
|VIRIN:
|200206-M-CI314-1621
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|8.18 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ATLAS Cup Games [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
