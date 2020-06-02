Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRDSD), get their food during the ATLAS Cup Games at MCRDSD, Feb. 6, 2020. Marines were provided with lunch after competing in the games. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred)

