Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ATLAS Cup Games [Image 5 of 5]

    ATLAS Cup Games

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRDSD), get their food during the ATLAS Cup Games at MCRDSD, Feb. 6, 2020. Marines were provided with lunch after competing in the games. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 12:58
    Photo ID: 6133808
    VIRIN: 200206-M-CI314-1621
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ATLAS Cup Games [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ATLAS Cup Games
    ATLAS Cup Games
    ATLAS Cup Games
    ATLAS Cup Games
    ATLAS Cup Games

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    MCRDSD
    HQSVC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT