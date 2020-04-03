Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Robins AFB placemat (Image 2 of 2) [Image 2 of 2]

    Robins AFB placemat (Image 2 of 2)

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Tommie Horton 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This layout was created for the production of placemats communicating the mission, vision, priorities, economic impact and operations of Robins Air Force Base, Warner Robins, Georgia, the 78th Air Base Wing and its 54 mission partners. The two-sided document features the 78th ABW on side 1 and largest mission partners on side 2. (U.S. Air Force layout by Tommie Horton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 12:47
    Photo ID: 6133794
    VIRIN: 200304-F-UI543-0665
    Resolution: 5100x3300
    Size: 14.94 MB
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robins AFB placemat (Image 2 of 2) [Image 2 of 2], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Robins AFB placemat (Image 1 of 2)
    Robins AFB placemat (Image 2 of 2)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    116th Air Control Wing
    Robins Air Force Base
    Team JSTARS
    78th Air Base Wing
    116th ACW
    461st ACW
    138th Military Intelligence Company
    RAFB
    5th Combat Communications Group
    5th CCG
    Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex
    WR-ALC
    638th Supply Chain Management Group
    AFLCMC
    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
    78ABW
    Head Quarters air Force Reserve Command
    HQ-AFRC
    461st Aircraft Control Wing
    138th MICO
    638th SCMG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT