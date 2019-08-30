Rocky, who belongs to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Courtney Valdez, 31st Comptroller Squadron and the Wing Staff Agencies commander support staff technician, plays with his friend in Roveredo in Piano, Italy on Aug. 30, 2019. When Valdez goes on vacation, her friends offer to watch Rocky while she is gone. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 05:54
|Photo ID:
|6133324
|VIRIN:
|200227-F-XG201-1003
|Resolution:
|1080x810
|Size:
|145.67 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Best Friends 'Fur'ever [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT