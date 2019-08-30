Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Best Friends 'Fur'ever [Image 3 of 4]

    Best Friends 'Fur'ever

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.30.2019

    Photo by Senior Airman Heidi Goodsell 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Rocky, who belongs to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Courtney Valdez, 31st Comptroller Squadron and the Wing Staff Agencies commander support staff technician, plays with his friend in Roveredo in Piano, Italy on Aug. 30, 2019. When Valdez goes on vacation, her friends offer to watch Rocky while she is gone. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2019
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 05:54
    Photo ID: 6133324
    VIRIN: 200227-F-XG201-1003
    Resolution: 1080x810
    Size: 145.67 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Friends 'Fur'ever [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best Friends 'Fur'ever
    Best Friends 'Fur'ever
    Best Friends 'Fur'ever
    Best Friends 'Fur'ever

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    mergertraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT