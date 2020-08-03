HG20 D CO Crew Qualification Range

A soldier assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, attempts to fix a malfunction on a mounted Humvee .50 Cal turret in a crew qualification range during the Hanuman Guardian Exercise on March 8, 2020, at Pho Lym Yai, Thailand. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and the U.S. to our long-standing alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

