HG20 Rock Co. M240 Range

Soldiers assigned to Charlie “Rock” Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, shift fire during a squad-sized M240 machine gun range as a part of the Hanuman Guardian Exercise on March 8, 2020, at Pho Lym Yai, Thailand. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and the U.S. to our long-standing alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

