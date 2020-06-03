Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2 CES group photo

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a group photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 6, 2020. The 2nd CES provides resource protection, environmental quality, infrastructure maintenance and repair and human services necessary to support the 2nd Bomb Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2 CES group photo, by SrA Lillian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

