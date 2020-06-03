2 CES group photo

Airmen from the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a group photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 6, 2020. The 2nd CES provides resource protection, environmental quality, infrastructure maintenance and repair and human services necessary to support the 2nd Bomb Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)
