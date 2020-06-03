Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC commander visits WR-ALC F-15 PDM [Image 2 of 5]

    AFMC commander visits WR-ALC F-15 PDM

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Tommie Horton 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, AFMC command chief, visit programmed depot maintenance for the F-15 at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., Mar 6. While there, they took part in discussions with team members about progresses achieved utilizing Art of the Possible, challenges and successes. The commander also took time to thank the Airmen for their professionalism and hard work in support of the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

    This work, AFMC commander visits WR-ALC F-15 PDM [Image 5 of 5], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

