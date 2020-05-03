AFMC Commander host commanders call at Robins

Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, AFMC command chief, hold a commander’s call for Robins AFMC personnel at the Robins Air Force Base Museum of Aviation March 3. Among other things, they spoke to a full house on topics such as AFMC’s role in the National Defense Strategy, privatized housing, software development and acquisition and how AFMC Airmen perform their wartime mission every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

