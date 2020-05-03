Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC Commander host commanders call at Robins

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Tommie Horton 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, AFMC command chief, hold a commander’s call for Robins AFMC personnel at the Robins Air Force Base Museum of Aviation March 3. Among other things, they spoke to a full house on topics such as AFMC’s role in the National Defense Strategy, privatized housing, software development and acquisition and how AFMC Airmen perform their wartime mission every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

    Robins Air Force Base
    AFMC
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Team Robins
    RAFB

