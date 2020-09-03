Date Taken: 03.09.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 13:38 Photo ID: 6132588 VIRIN: 200309-M-JC578-360 Resolution: 2400x1200 Size: 592.73 KB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Hometown: LITTLE FALLS, NJ, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, We are Iwo: Medal of Honor recipient Private Franklin E. Sigler, by LCpl Audrey Schmitt Alves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.