We are Iwo: Medal of Honor recipient Private Franklin E. Sigler

The Sigler family from Little Falls, New Jersey, included five sons and one daughter. A family of patriots, all five sons served in the military. The second to youngest, Franklin E. Sigler, was born in 1924 and joined the Marine Corps in 1943. He embarked aboard USS Clay for Hilo, Hawaii, but shortly after arrival, the unit was sent to the south Pacific to participate in the Battle of Iwo Jima.



Although painfully wounded, Sigler would return home from the battle where his actions earned him the Medal of Honor.



“For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while serving with the Second Battalion, Twenty-sixth Marines, Fifth Marine Division, in action against enemy Japanese forces during the seizure of Iwo Jima in the Volcano Islands on 14 March 1945.



“Voluntarily taking command of his rifle squad when the leader became a casualty, Private Sigler fearlessly led a bold charge against an enemy gun installation which had held up the advance of his company for several days and, reaching the position in advance of the others, assailed the emplacement with hand grenades and personally annihilated the entire crew.



“As additional Japanese troops opened fire from concealed tunnels and caves above, he quickly scaled the rocks leading to the attacking guns, surprised the enemy with a furious one-man assault and, although severely wounded in the encounter, deliberately crawled back to his squad position where he steadfastly refused evacuation, persistently directing heavy machine-gun and rocket barrages on the Japanese cave entrances.



“Undaunted by the merciless rain of hostile fire during the intensified action, he gallantly disregarded his own painful wounds to aid casualties, carrying three wounded squad members to safety behind the lines and returning to continue the battle with renewed determination until ordered to retire for medical treatment.



“Stouthearted and indomitable in the face of extreme peril, Private Sigler, by his alert initiative, unfaltering leadership and daring tactics in a critical situation, effected the release of his besieged company from enemy fire and contributed essentially to its further advance against a savagely fighting enemy. His superb valor, resolute fortitude and heroic spirit of self-sacrifice throughout reflect the highest credit upon Private Sigler and the United States Naval Service."



The nation's highest military decoration was presented to PFC Sigler by President Harry S. Truman on Oct. 5, 1945, during ceremonies at the White House. The following year, he was discharged from the Marine Corps due to disabilities caused by his battle wounds.



At the age of 70, Sigler passed away Jan. 20, 1995, and was buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery – a few yards from his brother PFC William C. Sigler.



Marines are charged with carrying forward the memories of those who fought before them. The core values of honor, courage and commitment connect today’s Marines to generations of warriors who committed themselves to the nation’s defense. We are Iwo.

