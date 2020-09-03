Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WIC Overseas: Helping families lead healthier lives [Image 1 of 3]

    WIC Overseas: Helping families lead healthier lives

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The Women, Infants and Children Overseas program, a Department of Defense nutrition education and supplemental food program, provides multiple benefits that help families lead healthier lives and save money. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 06:52
    Photo ID: 6132083
    VIRIN: 200309-F-KY598-1001
    Resolution: 800x1131
    Size: 367.68 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WIC Overseas: Helping families lead healthier lives [Image 3 of 3], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WIC Overseas: Helping families lead healthier lives
    WIC Overseas: Helping families lead healthier lives
    WIC Overseas: Helping families lead healthier lives

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    WIC Overseas: Helping families lead healthier lives

    TAGS

    Airmen
    health
    program
    nutrition
    pregnant
    Infants
    86th Airlift Wing
    86th AW
    pregnancy
    Overseas
    counselors
    Ramstein Air Base
    AF
    Children
    Women
    Air Force
    Ramstein
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    KMC
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Baumholder
    Kleber Kaserne
    breastfeeding
    postpartum
    Team Ramstein
    dietitians
    WIC
    86 Airlift Wing
    WIC Overseas
    lactation consultant
    World’s Best Wing
    supplemental food
    registered nurses

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT