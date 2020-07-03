Byrd's final flight

Master Sgt. Joe E. Byrd, an instructor for the 36th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., took his "fini flight" during the 403rd Wing's unit training assembly March 7. Byrd will retire after 23 years in service. He started his career in 1978 when he served on active duty for 6 years, then, after a 19-year break in service, joined as a reservist in 2003. Byrd said he will miss the people of the 36th AES as well as the patient-care mission they strive for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman)

