    Byrd's final flight [Image 3 of 3]

    Byrd's final flight

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Joe E. Byrd, an instructor for the 36th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., took his "fini flight" during the 403rd Wing's unit training assembly March 7. Byrd will retire after 23 years in service. He started his career in 1978 when he served on active duty for 6 years, then, after a 19-year break in service, joined as a reservist in 2003. Byrd said he will miss the people of the 36th AES as well as the patient-care mission they strive for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 15:45
    Photo ID: 6131486
    VIRIN: 200307-F-KV687-1005
    Resolution: 4472x7952
    Size: 10.28 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Byrd's final flight [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd wing

