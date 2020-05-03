200305-N-CJ510-0103 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 5, 2020) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) prepare to send messenger line to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) during a replenishment-at-sea, March 4, 2020. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

