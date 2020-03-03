NMCB-5's Medical Department supporting their Seabees

200303-N-PG340-2069 OKINAWA, Japan (March 3, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Adam Catz, Dental Corps, and Hospitalman Xavier Lazaro perform a dental examination on Chief Navy Counselor Chanitra Mitchell on board Camp Shields, Okinawa. U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 are deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

