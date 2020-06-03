Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Trump visits Tennessee to view tornado damage [Image 2 of 3]

    President Trump visits Tennessee to view tornado damage

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark Thompson 

    118th Wing, Public Affairs, Tennessee Air National Guard

    President Donald Trump greets U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Glass, assistant adjutant general-air, Tennessee Air National Guard, during a visit to Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee, March 6, 2020.Trump visited Nashville to survey damage throughout Middle Tennessee caused by deadly tornados March 3, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo. By Tech. Sgt. Mark Thompson)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 14:50
    Photo ID: 6130665
    VIRIN: 200306-Z-IA427-1308
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump visits Tennessee to view tornado damage [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Mark Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    ANG
    Air Force One
    dignitaries
    Nashville tornado
    Tennessee Strong

